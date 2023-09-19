SkyView
Columbia Police seek information on 11-year-old hit and run

According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before making an...
According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before making an impact with Bires causing her life-threatening injuries.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of an 11-year-old hit-and-run.

Police said on September 16, 2012, 24-year-old Lindsay Bires was standing on the sidewalk at Medical Park Drive during a work break from Palmetto Health Richland Hospital.

According to witnesses, a white compact car ran off the side of the road twice before making an impact with Bires causing her life-threatening injuries.

Police said Bires was able to get medical personnel on-site. They added, that though Bires is making positive strides, she would find comfort in knowing who injured her.

“I’m now in college and I’m finishing my prerequisites to study nursing once again. I’m trying to move on but my accident will always stay with me. Whoever hit me needs to be caught and brought to justice so I can get some answers as to why my accident occurred,” said Bires.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

