Two middle school students charged after early morning school fight in hallway

Richland School District Two breaks down new safety protocols
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two E.L. Wright Middle School students are charged after an early morning school flight.

On Monday, Sept. 18, a school resource officer was notified about a fight happening in the school’s hallway.

When the officer went to the hallway, he said he saw two students fighting while two school staff members tried to break up the fight.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the SRO tased both students to stop the fight.

Both of the 13-year-old students are charged with assault and battery third-degree.

They were both checked out and cleared by EMS before being released to their parents.

Richland School District Two is working with RCSD to determine if disciplinary action within the school will happen.

