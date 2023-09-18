Soda City Living: Strudel Shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, we’re making some sweet and savory treats at the Strudel Shop.

It’s downtown Columbia right off Main Street. You’ll meet the owner, Kevin, who gave me an impromptu strudel-making lesson during a busy morning at the shop. Take a look at what’s cooking.

It was so fun to be behind the counter and learn how to make the delicious pastries.

Kevin, put me right to work, making three different kinds of delicious strudels.

When you walk into the shop, Kevin’s personality is right at the forefront, and he aims to make every customer feel right at home.

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.

You can tell Kevin really cares about the Midlands community and wants to share his love of strudel with everyone who walks through the door.

We tried so many different kinds of strudel, who knew there were so many creative twists? My favorite was the chicken pot pie and the classic apple cinnamon.

I highly suggest you pop in for breakfast, lunch, or sometime in between. There are so many different options when it comes to strudel.

Until next time, I’m living my best life in the Soda City, and I hope you are too wherever you are in the Midlands.

