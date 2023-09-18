Soda City Live: Young siblings co-write children’s books

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two siblings under the age of 10 are already published authors with their work selling in stores like Barnes and Noble.

Here to tell us more about their books dedicated to children are sisters Brooke and Brenyn Taylor, the authors of “Sibling Love” and “Let’s Talk About Jesus”.

The duo are also working on their third book.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.