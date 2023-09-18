SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Young siblings co-write children’s books

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two siblings under the age of 10 are already published authors with their work selling in stores like Barnes and Noble.

Here to tell us more about their books dedicated to children are sisters Brooke and Brenyn Taylor, the authors of “Sibling Love” and “Let’s Talk About Jesus”.

The duo are also working on their third book.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last...
Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities
WIS
TROPICS: An area of low pressure may form near the Palmetto State this weekend

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Segra Park
Soda City Live: Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Segra Park
Salvation Army in need of donations for food pantry
Soda City Live: Salvation Army in need of donations for food pantry
Soda City Live: Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show part two
Soda City Live: Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show for children with disabilities
Soda City Living: Strudel Shop
Soda City Living: Strudel Shop