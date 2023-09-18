Soda City Live: Salvation Army in need of donations for food pantry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands is in desperate need to stock their food pantry so that they can continue to help those in need.

All canned items and toiletry items needed can be found on the flyer below.

Salvation Army in need of donations for food pantry (Salvation Army of the Midlands)

