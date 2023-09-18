Soda City Live: Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show for children with disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Victoria’s Place is having a second annual fashion show to bring awareness to all children with disabilities.

Victoria’s Place is a nonprofit for kids with Down Syndrome named after the daughter of Founder Melanie Ray.

The Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show for children with disabilities (Emmanuel Jenkins | Emmanuel Jenkins)

Click here for more. Click here for tickets.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.