SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show for children with disabilities

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Victoria’s Place is having a second annual fashion show to bring awareness to all children with disabilities.

Victoria’s Place is a nonprofit for kids with Down Syndrome named after the daughter of Founder Melanie Ray.

The Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show for children with disabilities
Fall Extravaganza Fashion Show for children with disabilities(Emmanuel Jenkins | Emmanuel Jenkins)

Click here for more. Click here for tickets.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last...
Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities
WIS
TROPICS: An area of low pressure may form near the Palmetto State this weekend

Latest News

Young siblings co-write children’s books
Soda City Live: Young siblings co-write children’s books
Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Segra Park
Soda City Live: Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Segra Park
Salvation Army in need of donations for food pantry
Soda City Live: Salvation Army in need of donations for food pantry
Soda City Living: Strudel Shop
Soda City Living: Strudel Shop