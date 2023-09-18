Scout Motors to host presentation of planned S.C. manufacturing site

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Scout Motors announced they will host a 3D model presentation of a planned manufacturing facility coming to the Blythewood area of Richland County.

Officials said the presentation will be on Monday at 1:30 p.m., where an overview of the planned facility will be presented. The presentation will be followed by a discussion about the company’s future.

In March, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Scout Motors had selected the area as the site for a manufacturing plant.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,” said McMaster during the announcement.

Scout Motors promised Richland County and South Carolina it would invest $2 billion to build a 1,100-acre electric vehicle plant, deliver 4,000 jobs to the community, and start making cars by 2026.

At the beginning of September, state and county officials said the upcoming Volkswagen-backed electric vehicle plant’s construction had been delayed due to permits.

The tax incentive Scout Motors received was the largest in the state’s history.

WIS News 10 attended a public meeting with executives of the company. They said the construction of the facility has not begun yet, but it is expected to be within the next week or so.

Executives told WIS they were intentional in accomplishing the following:

Keeping clear and transparent communication with the surrounding residents and businesses over their concerns.

Articulating the extreme importance of creating a carbon-neutral plant - to include specific mitigation techniques of sound reduction, light reduction, and environmental protection.

Creating a 3D display of the plant that includes a mock-up of the new I-77 interchange, the traffic patterns for deliveries (both truck and rail), the main buildings - which are being constructed to minimize noise pollution, and the hills and trees for landscaping they’ll create to have a green space as a sight and sound barrier to adjoining neighborhoods.

