SC Works to host Midlands Annual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents looking for work in the Midlands will have a chance to explore their options.

SC Works announced they will be hosting the Midlands Annual Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Dutch Square Center at 421 Bush River Road.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We are excited about this event because it will provide opportunities for those seeking employment and those who want to change their career path,” City Councilman Will Brennan said.

A list of job fair participants can be found below:

160 Driving Academy 2nd Wind HVAC

Alston Wilkes Society Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Amick Farms Applegreen

Apprenticeship Carolina Aramark

Aspire Bakeries Babcock Center

BGSF FKA BG Multifamily Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands

Brain Center St Andrews Carolina Power

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Chick-fil-a Bush River Road

Citi Trends City of Columbia

Colite International, Ltd Columbia Embassy Suites

Columbia VA HCS Community Options Inc.

Condustrial, Inc Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing, & Refrigeration

Cooperative Health Department of Justice – FCI Edgefield

DT Consulting Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Readiness & Employment Services

Epworth Children’s Home ESS

FCI Williamsburg Federal Bureau of Prisons

First Priority Medical Transport Growing Home Southeast

Healing Hands and Hearts Healthcare SC, LLC

JC Wilkie Construction Kraft Heinz

Labor Finders Columbia Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Lexington Medical Center Lexington Medical Care Extended Care

Manpower Mark Anthony Brewing

Midlands Fatherhood Coalition Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Owen Steel Company INC Palmetto Food Services

Palmetto State Armory Randstad

Richland One Adult Education Richland County Operational Services Department

Richland 2 Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Roper Staffing RSi RCM

SC Army National Guard Recruiting S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care

SC Automobile Dealers Association SC Department of Health and Human Services

SC DHEC SC Mentor

SCDHEC Schneider

Senior Resources, Inc. Snelling Staffing Services

South Carolina Department of Corrections South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

Sweet Spirit Home Care Services LLC South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services

Terminix Service, Inc. The Neighborhood Nurse

The Spinx Company Total Comfort Solutions

Training Concepts Transamerica

United Infrastructure Group Upcycle / Global Strategies holding Corporation

UPS US Navy

Vital connections of the Midlands Wellpath

Williams Infrastructure Wise Staffing Group

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.