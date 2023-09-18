SC Works to host Midlands Annual Career Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents looking for work in the Midlands will have a chance to explore their options.
SC Works announced they will be hosting the Midlands Annual Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the Dutch Square Center at 421 Bush River Road.
The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
“We are excited about this event because it will provide opportunities for those seeking employment and those who want to change their career path,” City Councilman Will Brennan said.
A list of job fair participants can be found below:
- 160 Driving Academy 2nd Wind HVAC
- Alston Wilkes Society Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
- Amick Farms Applegreen
- Apprenticeship Carolina Aramark
- Aspire Bakeries Babcock Center
- BGSF FKA BG Multifamily Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands
- Brain Center St Andrews Carolina Power
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Chick-fil-a Bush River Road
- Citi Trends City of Columbia
- Colite International, Ltd Columbia Embassy Suites
- Columbia VA HCS Community Options Inc.
- Condustrial, Inc Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing, & Refrigeration
- Cooperative Health Department of Justice – FCI Edgefield
- DT Consulting Department of Veterans Affairs, Veteran Readiness & Employment Services
- Epworth Children’s Home ESS
- FCI Williamsburg Federal Bureau of Prisons
- First Priority Medical Transport Growing Home Southeast
- Healing Hands and Hearts Healthcare SC, LLC
- JC Wilkie Construction Kraft Heinz
- Labor Finders Columbia Lexington County Sheriff’s Department
- Lexington Medical Center Lexington Medical Care Extended Care
- Manpower Mark Anthony Brewing
- Midlands Fatherhood Coalition Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation
- Owen Steel Company INC Palmetto Food Services
- Palmetto State Armory Randstad
- Richland One Adult Education Richland County Operational Services Department
- Richland 2 Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
- Roper Staffing RSi RCM
- SC Army National Guard Recruiting S.C. National Guard Service Member and Family Care
- SC Automobile Dealers Association SC Department of Health and Human Services
- SC DHEC SC Mentor
- SCDHEC Schneider
- Senior Resources, Inc. Snelling Staffing Services
- South Carolina Department of Corrections South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
- Sweet Spirit Home Care Services LLC South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services
- Terminix Service, Inc. The Neighborhood Nurse
- The Spinx Company Total Comfort Solutions
- Training Concepts Transamerica
- United Infrastructure Group Upcycle / Global Strategies holding Corporation
- UPS US Navy
- Vital connections of the Midlands Wellpath
- Williams Infrastructure Wise Staffing Group
