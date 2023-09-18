Missing Orangeburg woman found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported a woman reported missing has been found.

On Sunday, officials said Sophia Garner, 31, was last seen walking in the St. Paul Apartments.

Later that same day, officials announced Garner safely returned.

