Missing Orangeburg woman found safe

Officers said Garner was last seen wearing a pink and white pajama set with hearts, a pink...
(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reported a woman reported missing has been found.

On Sunday, officials said Sophia Garner, 31, was last seen walking in the St. Paul Apartments.

Later that same day, officials announced Garner safely returned.

