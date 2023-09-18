SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man’s stop for a sandwich in Florida was much more lucrative than the meal he thought he was picking up.

While he was at Publix to grab the sub, Travis Hall, 44, of Port St. Lucie, decided to try his luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to Florida lottery officials.

“Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million win,” Hall told lottery officials. “After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife – my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

According to the Florida Lottery, Hall chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last...
Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
Officers have started a search for three men who have been accused of robbing a convenience...
Sumter police searching for suspects accused of armed robbery

Latest News

Five Americans detained in Iran are making their way home. (CNN, POOL, QATAR MINISTRY OF...
US, Iran strike a prisoner deal; 5 Americans freed
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
Authorities said Melvin Phillip Emde was arrested in Tift County, Georgia.
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says
FILE - Organizers said Monday's jackpot reached around $638 million after 25 draws with no...
Jackpot for Powerball drawing reaches $638 million