LIST: 2024 SC Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame inductees
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame announced the list of 2024 inductees who left an “indelible mark” on the state.
The board of directors said the newest group of Hall of Famers represent an “unprecedented level of talent and achievement.” The induction ceremony will be held in April 2024 at Furman University.
Stars from Hollywood, country and gospel music, and network news made the cut. Below is the list of 2024 inductees:
Chadwick Boseman
The actor from Anderson, SC is known for his roles as the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and James Brown. He passed away from colon cancer in 2020. Boseman won Golden Globe and Emmy awards posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Josh Turner
Country and gospel singer-songwriter from Hannah, SC. He was nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2007 Grammy Awards. His songs Long Black Train and Would You Go With Me were nominated for Country Music Association Awards.
Point of Grace
The all-female contemporary Christian vocal trio has won multiple Dove Awards from the Gospel Music. Singer Leigh Cappillino was born in Belton, SC.
James Jamerson
The bass player and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was born in Edisto Island, SC. He was the bassist for many Motown Records hits in the 1960s and 1970s but went uncredited for years. He was also posthumously inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Bill Anderson
Country singer-songwriter born in Columbia, SC. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1975 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. His songs Give It Away and Whiskey Lullaby won Song of the Year from the Country Music Association Awards. He is receiving a lifetime achievement award from the SC Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame.
Marcus King
The founder and lead singer of The Marcus King Band was born in Greenville, SC. The 27-year-old’s album El Dorado was nominated for a Grammy for Best Americana Album in 2020.
Ainsley Earhardt
The co-host of Fox & Friends was born in Spartanburg, SC. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism. She has written a memoir and multiple children’s books.
Faye Chrisley
Mother of reality television star Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best on the USA Network. “Nanny Faye” was born in Westminster, SC
Mike Rogers
Singer and guitar player who performs in the bluegrass quartet Brothers of the Heart and Ricky Skagg’s Kentucky Thunder. He is from Socastee, SC.
Josh White
Blues musician and civil rights activist from Greenville, SC. He performed at the White House multiple times as well as toured internationally. The city honored his accomplishments with a sculpture in downtown Greenville.
Rev. T. Mark Ferguson
Radio broadcaster and singer from Greenville, SC. He was inducted into the South Carolina Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He passed away in 2021 from COVID-19.
Ronald Radford
Guitarist for The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1998 album Face Down In the Blues. Radford is from Spartanburg, SC.
Jane Robelot
Journalist and former anchor for CBS This Morning from Greenville, SC.
