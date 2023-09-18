LIST: 2024 SC Entertainment & Music Hall of Fame inductees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday the South Carolina Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame announced the list of 2024 inductees who left an “indelible mark” on the state.

The board of directors said the newest group of Hall of Famers represent an “unprecedented level of talent and achievement.” The induction ceremony will be held in April 2024 at Furman University.

Stars from Hollywood, country and gospel music, and network news made the cut. Below is the list of 2024 inductees:

Chadwick Boseman

The actor from Anderson, SC is known for his roles as the Black Panther, Jackie Robinson and James Brown. He passed away from colon cancer in 2020. Boseman won Golden Globe and Emmy awards posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Josh Turner

Country and gospel singer-songwriter from Hannah, SC. He was nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2007 Grammy Awards. His songs Long Black Train and Would You Go With Me were nominated for Country Music Association Awards.

Singer-songwriter Josh Turner performs in concert at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on Saturday, March 28, 2015, in Valley Forge, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) (Owen Sweeney (custom credit) | AP)

Point of Grace

The all-female contemporary Christian vocal trio has won multiple Dove Awards from the Gospel Music. Singer Leigh Cappillino was born in Belton, SC.

Shelley Breen, Denise Jones, and Leigh Cappillino of the group Point of Grace arrive at Lipscomb University for the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP) (Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

James Jamerson

The bass player and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was born in Edisto Island, SC. He was the bassist for many Motown Records hits in the 1960s and 1970s but went uncredited for years. He was also posthumously inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

James Jamerson was a member of the famous Funk Brothers. (The Avery Research Center)

Bill Anderson

Country singer-songwriter born in Columbia, SC. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1975 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. His songs Give It Away and Whiskey Lullaby won Song of the Year from the Country Music Association Awards. He is receiving a lifetime achievement award from the SC Entertainment and Music Hall of Fame.

Bill Anderson speaks onstage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP) (Brad Barket | Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

Marcus King

The founder and lead singer of The Marcus King Band was born in Greenville, SC. The 27-year-old’s album El Dorado was nominated for a Grammy for Best Americana Album in 2020.

Marcus King performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) (Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ainsley Earhardt

The co-host of Fox & Friends was born in Spartanburg, SC. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism. She has written a memoir and multiple children’s books.

Ainsley Earhardt appears on "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Faye Chrisley

Mother of reality television star Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best on the USA Network. “Nanny Faye” was born in Westminster, SC

Mike Rogers

Singer and guitar player who performs in the bluegrass quartet Brothers of the Heart and Ricky Skagg’s Kentucky Thunder. He is from Socastee, SC.

Josh White

Blues musician and civil rights activist from Greenville, SC. He performed at the White House multiple times as well as toured internationally. The city honored his accomplishments with a sculpture in downtown Greenville.

Rev. T. Mark Ferguson

Radio broadcaster and singer from Greenville, SC. He was inducted into the South Carolina Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He passed away in 2021 from COVID-19.

Ronald Radford

Guitarist for The Marshall Tucker Band’s 1998 album Face Down In the Blues. Radford is from Spartanburg, SC.

Jane Robelot

Journalist and former anchor for CBS This Morning from Greenville, SC.

