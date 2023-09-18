Leesville man charged with attempted murder

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Leesville man in connection with a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies said 58-year-old Daryll Jamar Thompson shot a rifle multiple times toward a victim’s property in the 400 block of West Hampton.

“The victim was struck by a round in the neck,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

According to arrest warrants, Thompson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies said Thompson was arrested after an hours-long search Sunday morning. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.