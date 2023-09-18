SkyView
Leesville man charged with attempted murder

Deputies said 58-year-old Daryll Jamar Thompson shot a rifle multiple times toward a victim’s...
Deputies said 58-year-old Daryll Jamar Thompson shot a rifle multiple times toward a victim's property in the 400 block of West Hampton.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Leesville man in connection with a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies said 58-year-old Daryll Jamar Thompson shot a rifle multiple times toward a victim’s property in the 400 block of West Hampton.

“The victim was struck by a round in the neck,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

According to arrest warrants, Thompson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Deputies said Thompson was arrested after an hours-long search Sunday morning. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

