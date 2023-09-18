SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last...
Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

Latest News

Job fair generic
SC Works to host Midlands Annual Career Fair
Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and...
Scout Motors to host presentation of planned S.C. manufacturing site
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity takes a tumble again!
Officers said Garner was last seen wearing a pink and white pajama set with hearts, a pink...
Missing Orangeburg woman found safe