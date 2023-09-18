FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity takes a tumble again!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – We are returning to fall feels & mainly sunny skies again, with another dip in humidity!

First Alert Headlines

· Sunshine returns for us today, and remains through the middle of the week, with another round of low humidity levels.

· Below average temperatures are likely for this week, especially towards the start of the weekend.

· Another round of rain potentially arrives by Saturday, so stay with us as the forecast develops.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! A new area of high pressure will build down over the eastern half of the country on Monday producing plenty of sunshine in the Midlands, with comfortable humidity levels.

This high pressure will also be the culprit of some cooler temperatures, with highs holding in the lower 80s on Monday. Highs will remain just below average for the rest of the week with cooler air to start our mornings. For Tuesday morning, most of the region will fall into the 50s.

On Wednesday a weak trough might sweep over the area producing a few extra clouds, but it will still be dry and comfortable. Heading towards next weekend that is when things could get a little more interesting, which can be analyzed with some initial humidity trends.

Most models agree that a weak low pressure system will develop just off the coast of Georgia/South Carolina. Now where that system goes once it develops is still uncertain, but if it moves ashore we can expect some rain showers to return to the region on Saturday. However, if it stays offshore or heads to the north into North Carolina then we could stay dry. Stay tuned for updates!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies with pleasant feels. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: A few afternoon clouds with a good deal of sun. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Wednesday: Some passing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s!

