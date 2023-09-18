FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful weather continues this week, rain chance stays put for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – This week looks fantastic with highs in the 80s and lows in the low 60s, there’s a chance of rain by Saturday.

First Alert Headlines

· Lows dip down to near 60 tonight with partly cloudy skies.

· Highs are in the low to mid 80s for the rest of this week.

· A subtropical low pressure could bring a chance of rain and cooler temps Saturday.

· Sunday we see a lower chance of rain with highs back in the low 80s.

First Alert Summary

Skies are partly cloudy tonight and temperatures dip down into the low 60s. High pressure controls our weather.

Wednesday we have highs in the mid 80s and skies are partly cloudy. We see an eastern flow as our high pressure system moves offshore from the Mid Atlantic states. Expect lower humidity for the next couple of days. Dew points are going to be in the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday with low 60s by Friday and Saturday.

A trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere swings east around Florida Thursday. This begins to form a low pressure system that has a low chance of becoming tropical in nature in the next 7 days. This low is too far away to bring any rain to our region. Highs reach the low 80s Thursday with partly cloudy skies, winds could be a little breezy with gusts up to 15 to 20mph.

Friday we have partly cloudy skies with highs near 80, a bit cooler as the low brings in some cooler air to the region from the north. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s. Expect more clouds by the afternoon hours.

Saturday the low is off our shores. It brings a 40% chance of rain to the area. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. It looks to be a cloudy day with some breezy winds gusting to 15 to 20mph. Most of the heavy rain appears to be to the east in the Pee Dee region of SC.

Sunday is drier with highs in the low 80s. We have a 20% chance of showers as the low moves north, away from the region.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Lows are near 60 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Cooler with highs near 80.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s and a 40% chance of showers.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of some lingering showers. Temps are warmer with more sunshine, highs are in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid 80s.

