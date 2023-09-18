Columbia police investigate suspicious death of 66-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating what they said is the suspicious unattended death of a 66-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was found unresponsive on Saturday after 3 p.m. at her home at the 300 block of Byron Road.

The case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Police said investigators have collected valuable evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

