SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia police investigate suspicious death of 66-year-old woman

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating what they said is the suspicious unattended death of a 66-year-old woman.

Police said the woman was found unresponsive on Saturday after 3 p.m. at her home at the 300 block of Byron Road.

The case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Police said investigators have collected valuable evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last...
Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Officers have started a search for three men who have been accused of robbing a convenience...
Sumter police searching for suspects accused of armed robbery

Latest News

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Job fair generic
SC Works to host Midlands Annual Career Fair
Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and...
Scout Motors to host presentation of planned S.C. manufacturing site
Scout Motors hosts presentation of planned S.C. manufacturing site