SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norine Sanders Brown is accused of shooting lover due to admitted cheating.
Woman accused of killing lover in her home due to cheating
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last...
Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Live updates of the South Carolina v. Georgia game
Georgia defeats South Carolina, live recap

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity takes a tumble again!