TROPICS: Post-Tropical Cyclones Lee and Margot have dissipated but Tropical Storm Nigel is strengthening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even though the peak of hurricane season was last week, the Tropics remain busy.

Post-Tropical Cyclones Lee and Margot have both fizzled out and the National Hurricane Center is no longer issued advisories for these systems.

However, in the central Atlantic Tropical Storm Nigel continues to strengthen and now has maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH. Nigel is expected to strengthen quickly as it moves over the warm water of the Atlantic Ocean.

WIS (WIS)

The latest forecast has it reaching Major Hurricane status by Wednesday morning with winds near 115 mph. Eventually, Nigel will move over the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic and die out. Nigel should remain just a storm for the fishes.

WIS (WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that will soon move off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 40% chance of development in the next seven days. If it continues to strengthen into a named system, the next name on the list is ‘Ophelia’.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.