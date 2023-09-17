SkyView
Sumter police searching for suspects accused of armed robbery

Officers have started a search for three men who have been accused of robbing a convenience store in Sumter.
Officers have started a search for three men who have been accused of robbing a convenience store in Sumter.(Sumter Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have started a search for three men who have been accused of robbing a convenience store in Sumter.

The Sumter Police Department reported officers started an investigation after the armed robbery took place just before 3:15 a.m. on Sun., Sept. 16.

According to investigators, three masked men, one with a handgun, and two with long guns, entered the Broad Street/Stamey Livestock Road convenience store and demanded money before leaving with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise.

Officers said no one was injured during the robbery and an ongoing investigation concluded the alleged suspects drove to the store, robbed the business, and then drove away in an unknown direction.

If you saw any activity near the store around the time the crime was committed or may have knowledge about the crime or who was involved, you are encouraged to call 803-436-2700.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Investigators are working to determine if this armed robbery is linked to the theft of nearly two dozen long guns from a Sumter hardware store last month.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

