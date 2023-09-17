SkyView
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

