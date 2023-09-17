Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities

SkyView
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last seen Sunday morning.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last seen Sunday morning.

Officers said Sophia Garner, 31, was last seen walking in the St. Paul Apartments around 4:20 a.m. wearing a pink and white pajama set with hearts, a pink bonnet, and a Clemson throw blanket.

Authorities added Garner has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and she has not taken her Prozac or Seroquel medications. Officials also reported that Garner could have left with a Michael Shivers of Cameron, S.C.

If you see Garners, you are encouraged to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

