Orangeburg officers searching for endangered woman with mental disabilities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has started a search for an endangered woman last seen Sunday morning.

Officers said Sophia Garner, 31, was last seen walking in the St. Paul Apartments around 4:20 a.m. wearing a pink and white pajama set with hearts, a pink bonnet, and a Clemson throw blanket.

Authorities added Garner has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and she has not taken her Prozac or Seroquel medications. Officials also reported that Garner could have left with a Michael Shivers of Cameron, S.C.

If you see Garners, you are encouraged to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.