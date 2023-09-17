FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Scattered showers and storms across the Midlands today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a fantastic Saturday, showers and storms return to finish the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

· Scattered showers and storms to end the weekend.

· Most of the upcoming week is dry and pleasant!

· Another round of rain arrives by next weekend.

First Alert Summary

Thanks to high pressure keeping control of our forecast, we had a great start to the weekend! Unfortunately, that changed up quickly overnight, and our pattern will briefly turn unsettled to round out the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected across the Midlands throughout the day, especially during the afternoon. Once we get past lunchtime, one or two of these storms may be strong or severe. If this happens, it would be for occasional wind gusts of 40 to 60 MPH. The best area for this to occur is between Orangeburg and the Lowcountry.

Most of next week looks nice! Through Thursday, we’ll stay dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine. By next weekend, we’ll watch off our coast for an area of low pressure to develop. This will be the source for our next round of rain and thunder.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80%. Highs near 80 degrees.

Tonight: A few leftover showers and storms are possible until Midnight. Chance of rain 40%. Lows in the mid-60s.

Monday: By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-80s.

Tuesday: A few afternoon clouds. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Wednesday: Passing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low-80s.

