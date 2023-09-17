SkyView
Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in drainpipe

Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.
Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.(Cincy Fire & EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Ohio rescued a pup who was stuck in a drainpipe Saturday.

The Cincy Fire & EMS said its crews responded to the puppy in need in Oakley.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire department said the puppy is on the mend and back with his owners.

“Today, members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails!” the post reads.

