West Columbia police investigating crash with multiple deaths

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a crash near 12th Street and B Avenue.

According to the police, the crash resulted in multiple deaths.

Police are asking people in the area to stay clear of the scene.

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a crash near 12th Street and B Avenue.

