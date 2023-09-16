TROPICS: Lee moving away from the New England area and we are still watching Margot and Tropical Depression 15 in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even though the peak of hurricane season was last week, the Tropics remain busy.

WIS (WIS)

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone, with maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH. Lee has turned Post-Tropical because it merged with a cold front overnight.

WIS (WIS)

Lee is still bringing showers and gusty winds to the state of Maine but later on tonight the system will move away from the United States and over the islands of Canada.

WIS (WIS)

Deep in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Margot continues to weaken, with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH. Thankfully, Margot will stay out over the open Atlantic and just be a storm for the fishes.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tropical Depression Fifteen is still trying to get organized with winds of 35 mph.

WIS (WIS)

Over the next few days, Tropical Depression Fifteen will move into warm waters and encounter low wind shear allowing for it to quickly strength, eventually becoming Tropical Storm Nigel this weekend. By next week, Nigel will likely become a Hurricane, making a very close call pass by Bermuda on Tuesday into Wednesday.

WIS (WIS)

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a disturbance that will soon move off of the western coast of Africa. This disturbance has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.