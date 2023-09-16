South Carolina leads Georgia during 2nd quarter, live updates

2nd quarter

South Carolina’s running backs continued to struggle to get out of blocks against the Georgia defense. A dropped pass by Legette resulted in a punt by the Gamecocks.

With 3rd & 2, the Gamecocks continued to rely on the magic of Rattler and he delivered once again with a 10-yard first-down completion pass to O’Mega Blake.

It finally seemed that the Bulldogs figured out South Carolina’s screen action offense gameplay, with the Gamecocks getting to little to no gain during recent tries.

After scoring a touchdown, Wells, who came into the game injured, was ruled out by Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer says Juice Wells is "done for now" on the broadcast. They believe he has a broken bone in his foot, the one he just had surgery on #Gamecocks — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) September 16, 2023

The Gamecocks got a stop on 3rd & 3, and Georgia started to go for it and then decided to punt the ball.

The Bulldogs started off with the ball at the start of the quarter. It was the balance attack combination of running and passing plays that continued to drive a wedge into the South Carolina defense.

1st quarter

However, the Georgia defense had other plans, stifling the Gamecocks until the clock ran out at the end of the quarter.

After the field goal, the Gamecocks offense was back on the field looking poised to build upon the momentum they built during their first offensive series.

A red zone stand by South Carolina held the Georgia Bulldogs to a field goal attempt, which was successful. 7-3, South Carolina.

The Gamecocks defense tried stopping the Bulldog offense but they could not make the plays when it mattered the most.

The defense got through the offensive line of Georgia and sacked Beck for a loss of yards.

The Georgia offense battled back with a combination of short passes and run gains on the ground.

After the Gamecocks drew blood first, the Bulldogs were looking to respond under the guidance of quarterback Carsen Beck.

Spencer Rattler was 8-8 passing on the scoring drive with completions to five different receivers. #Gamecocks @wis10 — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) September 16, 2023

This is South Carolina’s first lead against Georgia since 2019.

The Gamecocks scored after a 10-play drive with two rushing plays and two passing plays. Antwane Wells Jr. caught a 17-yard pass from Rattler to make the score. Gamecocks were on the board first, 7-0 South Carolina.

During this drive, Rattler was 8/8 but the pressure from the Georgia defense started to get through the young offense line, creating problems for the fif

With the Gamecocks in the red zone, they continued to use screen passes but to little or no gains of yardage.

South Carolina continued to make big gains with short screen passes, it looked early like the Georgia defense was caught off-guard.

It was the Gamecocks passing that continued to slice and dice the Georgia defense, it seemed like the defending chaps had no answer for Rattler.

South Carolina started to get their run game going with a play by Dakereon Joyner but he gained little to no yards

The Gamecocks started off their first drive of the game behind two completions arm of quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.