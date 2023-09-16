Police searching for man wanted in connection to Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers are searching for a man following a Saturday morning shooting where one person was injured.

The Sumter Police Department reported Quanlik Shameek Moqwell Kennedy is wanted after a 31-year-old man was attacked and shot outside of his Clement Road Home.

An initial investigation by detectives determined the victim was in the front yard of his home when a car pulled up. Kennedy and up to four others got out of the car, charged toward the victim and began attacking him before the suspect fired shots. They then drove off.

Officers said around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, they responded to Prisma Health Tuomey, where a man with gunshot wounds was brought in by a private vehicle and he was later transported to a Columbia hospital where he is in stable condition and expected to recover.

Kennedy is wanted on attempted murder and other charges said investigators.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident according to detectives. If you have any information about where Kennedy is, or if you see him, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

