FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunshine and pleasant temps to kickstart the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – After a beautiful start to our weekend, showers and storms return to the Midlands tomorrow.

Thanks to high pressure keeping control of our forecast, we’ve got ourselves a great start to our weekend! By the afternoon, high pressure moves away, allowing a few clouds to build in. It’ll be a great day from start to finish, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

By tomorrow morning, our pattern briefly turns unsettled. Scattered showers and storms can be expected across the Midlands throughout the day. After lunchtime, one or two of these storms may be strong or severe. If this happens, it would be for occasional wind gusts of 40 to 60 MPH. After sunset, leftover showers will clear out as drier air filters in.

Most of next week looks nice! Through Thursday, we’ll stay dry with passing clouds. By next weekend, we’ll watch off our coast for an area of low pressure to develop. This will be the source of our next round of rain.

Today: A few afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Clouds increase throughout the night. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 60%. Highs near 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-80s.

Tuesday: A few afternoon clouds. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

Wednesday: Passing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low and mid-80s.

