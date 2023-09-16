Coroner identifies 2 people killed in West Columbia crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a Friday crash at the 12th Street and B Avenue intersection.

Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victims as Cornelius Alexander Clory, 68, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Leeya Janae Leaverette, 17, of West Columbia.

Coroner Fisher said Clory was stopped at B Avenue when his vehicle was struck from behind and the rear passenger in the vehicle, Leaverette, 17, were both pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries from the crash.

Authorities said the front passenger of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to officials, the driver of the other vehicle, Joshua Yarborough, 24, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, he’s been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and one count of leaving the scene of an accident stemming from this incident.

The West Columbia Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office have continued investigating the crash.

