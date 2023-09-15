SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, July 14, 2023, in Washington. Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, Sept. 10, according to security footage. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Newly released surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play — the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging earlier this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive.

Boebert and her guest were escorted out of the play Sunday after audience members accused two guests of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance, according to theater representatives and video from the publicly owned Buell Theater.

When the lights were still on and as people were taking their seats around Boebert, she can be seen in the surveillance video talking with her companion. Boebert then reaches beneath her seat and puts an object up to her mouth for a moment before blowing out a cloud of vapor or smoke, the footage first reported by KUSA-TV shows.

The footage also shows flashes from Boebert’s phone as she holds it up and appears to take photos of herself during the performance.

Surveillance video shows Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted from a Colorado theater during a performance of "Beetlejuice.” (KUSA, Buell Theater via CNN)

Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton confirmed this week she had been kicked out but denied she was vaping. Sexton did not immediately respond to text and telephone messages Friday seeking comment about the latest video.

Two days after the incident, Boebert posted in social media: “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get a chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

In her relatively short time in Washington, Boebert has built a national profile and has aligned with the extreme right wing of the GOP. Her combative style has grabbed media headlines, most famously when she heckled President Joe Biden during his 2022 State of the Union address.

She is in her second term in Congress and running for reelection in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, largely covering the state’s western half.

The theater did not name Boebert but released video clips from surveillance cameras that showed the congresswoman and her companion being led out of the theater by members of its staff.

During the confrontation in the theater, the two made comments along the lines of “do you know who I am” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to the venue’s statement.

The two guests at first refused to leave the venue, even after an employee threatened to get the police, the theater said. Once a police officer was on the way, the two left, the theater said.

___

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported a contraband...
EXCLUSIVE: Local corrections officers arrested as child porn, shanks, and contraband phones found in prison

Latest News

Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
New England, eastern Canada hunker down as Hurricane Lee’s high winds, rains, waves approach
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies Monday.
Judge finds Iowa man guilty of kidnapping, murder in Breasia Terrell’s death