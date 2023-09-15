Tim Scott to host policy roundtable in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful and South Carolina senator Tim Scott will host a policy roundtable in Spartanburg.

Officials said Scott will roll out a new policy plan during a roundtable discussion with community leaders.

The roundtable will happen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.