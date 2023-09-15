SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Tim Scott to host policy roundtable in Spartanburg

Tim Scott to host policy roundtable in Spartanburg
Tim Scott to host policy roundtable in Spartanburg(Live 5)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Presidential hopeful and South Carolina senator Tim Scott will host a policy roundtable in Spartanburg.

Officials said Scott will roll out a new policy plan during a roundtable discussion with community leaders.

The roundtable will happen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported a contraband...
EXCLUSIVE: Local corrections officers arrested as child porn, shanks, and contraband phones found in prison

Latest News

Abortion providers file new lawsuit challenging SC’s ‘fetal heartbeat law’
Abortion providers file new lawsuit challenging S.C.’s ‘fetal heartbeat law’
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks about South Carolina’s Workforce Scholarships for the Future program...
Governor touts success of technical college scholarship program, helping 32K-plus students
A committee whose members include lawmakers and school district leaders is currently taking a...
Could every student get free meals at S.C. schools? Panel considers benefits, costs
The House Education & Public Works Ad Hoc Committee on High School Athletics meets at the South...
Lawmakers looking to fix ‘lopsidedness’ in SC high school sports