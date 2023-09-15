SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry’s studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, said in a statement that they had reached out to the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week.

Leaders are still working out the details, the statement said, and no further specifics were provided.

“Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike,” the statement said.

There are no talks yet planned to settle the actors strike.

Writers have been on strike for 4 1/2 months over issues including pay, job security and regulating the use of artificial intelligence.

A previous attempt to restart talks fell flat. The two sides had a handful of meetings in mid-August, including one that included the heads of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers said that after exchanging contract proposals, “they were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was,” and the talks trailed off.

California lawmakers on Thursday voted to allow striking workers to claim unemployment benefits.

If signed by Newsom, the bill would benefit Southern California hotel workers along with the striking actors and screenwriters.

But it’s not clear if Newsom will sign it. The fund California uses to pay unemployment benefits is insolvent. Business groups have said making more people eligible for benefits will only make it worse.

___

For more on the actors and writers strikes, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that took place in the...
Large fight breaks out at Kershaw County school cafeteria
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County
As presented now, the money for this project would come from bonds, American Rescue Plan Act...
Richland County proposes future for Columbia Mall
The 5th Solicitor’s Office reported a man has been convicted after dousing a woman in gasoline...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Search teams...
Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, aid group says
Officers in Missouri tracked down and rescued a lemur loose in a quiet neighborhood.
Officers rescue lemur on the loose in quiet neighborhood
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine