SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute

To learn more about Southeastern Esthetics Institute, how to apply, or how to book an...
The Southeastern Esthetics Institute offers many different programs from massages to nails to advanced esthetics.(Soda City Living)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Southeastern Esthetics Institute offers many different programs from massages to nails to advanced esthetics.

Students worked hard to learn how to operate lasers and complete the perfect eyebrow enhancements for any client. Also, clients enjoy top-notch services at an affordable price.

To learn more about Southeastern Esthetics Institute, how to apply, or how to book an appointment, visit their website. Southeastern Esthetics Institute.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported a contraband...
EXCLUSIVE: Local corrections officers arrested as child porn, shanks, and contraband phones found in prison

Latest News

The Southeastern Esthetics Institute offers many different programs from massages to nails to...
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy's Farm
The City of Columbia receives an annual HOME allocation from the Department of Housing and...
Soda City Live: HOME Application Instruction Workshop
Over 100 vendors at one event! Stop by the SC Farmer’s Market in West Columbia, SC for this...
Soda City Live: Midlands Fall Arts & Crafts Market