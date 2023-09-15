SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living visited Goat Daddy’s Farm in Elgin where viewers can get the chance to experience tours of the farm, kids’ camps, yoga with baby goats, and so much more.

Also, Goat Daddy’s Farm has fresh goat cheese and other products available for purchase.

Soda City Living also got an inside look at where some of the animals like the rabbits and prairie dogs are kept and learn more about the mission of Goat Daddy’s Farm.

The farm has a multitude of animals from guard geese, horses, pigs, a camel, and diverse types of birds.

Also, Soda City Living met with Senorita Carrot, Bonita Banana, and Dundy who operate the maintenance of what it takes to keep up with the animals.

Goat Daddy’s Farm also takes care of rescued animals, Jason and his crew also sell fresh, local goat cheese.

For more information on Goat Daddy’s Farm and how to plan your visit, Goat Daddy’s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported a contraband...
EXCLUSIVE: Local corrections officers arrested as child porn, shanks, and contraband phones found in prison

Latest News

The Southeastern Esthetics Institute offers many different programs from massages to nails to...
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute
Soda City Living: Animals at Goat Daddy's Farm
The Southeastern Esthetics Institute offers many different programs from massages to nails to...
Soda City Living: Southeastern Esthetics Institute
Soda City Living: Goat Daddy's Farm