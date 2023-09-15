Soda City Living: Goat Daddy’s Farm

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Living visited Goat Daddy’s Farm in Elgin where viewers can get the chance to experience tours of the farm, kids’ camps, yoga with baby goats, and so much more.

Also, Goat Daddy’s Farm has fresh goat cheese and other products available for purchase.

Soda City Living also got an inside look at where some of the animals like the rabbits and prairie dogs are kept and learn more about the mission of Goat Daddy’s Farm.

The farm has a multitude of animals from guard geese, horses, pigs, a camel, and diverse types of birds.

Also, Soda City Living met with Senorita Carrot, Bonita Banana, and Dundy who operate the maintenance of what it takes to keep up with the animals.

Goat Daddy’s Farm also takes care of rescued animals, Jason and his crew also sell fresh, local goat cheese.

For more information on Goat Daddy’s Farm and how to plan your visit, Goat Daddy’s.

