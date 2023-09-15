SkyView
Soda City Live: PAALS and the Benefits of Service Dogs

Palmetto Animal Support Services or PAALS has shared several of their campaigns with us on our show
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Palmetto Animal Support Services or PAALS has shared several of their campaigns with us on our show, including the Bark Brew Spokesdog fundraiser.

Today we talked about their upcoming unleashing event and how life-changing having a service animal is for someone who needs one.

For more about PAALS click here. You can apply to be a part of PAALS here.

