Soda City Live: Le Diner en Blanc

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your all-white and nice decor, the annual French-style Le Diner en Blanc is returning to the Soda City.

This year’s Diner en Blanc will be the third annual event and the French-inspired dinner will have over 1,000 guests who will dine at a secret location.

Le Diner in Blanc is an all-white French-inspired dinner that’s uniquely personalized for you and your guests. The attendees will have the creative direction over their dining spaces.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.