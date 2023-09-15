Soda City Live: Hispanic Heritage Month

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15th through October 15th.

This timeframe covers a period of independence days for several Spanish-speaking countries. The month is a time observed to celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic people who live in the United States, and the theme for this year is “Latinos’s Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.

Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero is one of our Digital Content Producers here at WIS and she has been a champion for more Latino/Hispanic exposure in our newsroom.

Mayra shares a bit of her story of being a child of Spanish and Puerto Rican parents, growing up in Puerto Rico, and moving to the United States.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.