S.C. Attorney General’s Office moves to dismiss Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has responded to a motion for a new trial for Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial.

South Carolina Attorney General Office Communications Officer Robert Kittle said “Yes, our response moves to dismiss their motion for a new trial because their motion is procedurally defective. We ask the court to give them 10 days to correct the defect. If the defense does that, it may be necessary for Judge Newman to consider the credibility of their claims.”

Murdaugh’s defense team believes that based on a blend of mixed allegations broadly directed at the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, there should be a new trial.

According to officials, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has remained ongoing, but the inquiry has already revealed that there were significant factual disputes as to claims in the appellant’s (Murdaugh’s) motion.

Earlier this month, AG Wilson requested a SLED investigation into the claim of jury tampering “The State’s only vested interest is seeking the truth,” a joint statement stated. “As with all investigations, SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office are committed to a fair and impartial investigation and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Murdaugh’s co-conspirator Cory Fleming in multiple financial crimes, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple individual indictments that carried possible penalties of between five and 20 years. Several sentences including at least one 10-year sentence were all set to run concurrently, meaning at the same time. For a conspiracy charge, Newman sentenced Fleming to another 10 years saying that sentence would run consecutively to the other sentences.

Murdaugh’s legal team filed a motion for a new trial based on alleged jury tampering. The former Lowcountry lawyer was convicted for the murders of his wife Maggie, and son Paul earlier this year.

