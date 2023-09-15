SkyView
Push for the CROWN Act in the Midlands

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is World Afro Day which is a day to celebrate natural hair and styles that are unique to black culture.

Also, it is a day to raise awareness about the issue of hair discrimination against natural hair and push for policy to end that discrimination, it’s called the CROWN Act.

A founder of the Sumter County Crown Act Coalition, Dia Clyburn joined WIS anchors Billie Jean Shaw and Judi Gatson.

Tune into the CROWN Act special on Awareness Sunday night at 11:30 p.m.

