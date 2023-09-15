A Midlands coffee runs turns into a $2 million payday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man stopped for a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket and he left the store with an amazing pick-me-up.

After purchasing a $20 ticket from the Stop N Go at 704 Old Barnwell Road in West Columbia, he scratched the ticket, and he saw the #12 on the ticket matched for a prize that made him an instant millionaire.

“It’s simply life-changing,” he said. The winner, who does not wish to be identified, isn’t spending the windfall anytime soon. “I’m saving it for retirement,” he said.

The winner beat the 1 in 1,260,000 odds to leave seven more top prizes of $2 million remaining in the Millionaire’s Club game.

Stop N Go in West Columbia received a $20,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.