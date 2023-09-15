SkyView
A Midlands coffee runs turns into a $2 million payday

A man stopped for a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket and he left the store with an amazing...
A man stopped for a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket and he left the store with an amazing pick-me-up.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man stopped for a cup of coffee and a lottery ticket and he left the store with an amazing pick-me-up.

After purchasing a $20 ticket from the Stop N Go at 704 Old Barnwell Road in West Columbia, he scratched the ticket, and he saw the #12 on the ticket matched for a prize that made him an instant millionaire.

“It’s simply life-changing,” he said. The winner, who does not wish to be identified, isn’t spending the windfall anytime soon. “I’m saving it for retirement,” he said.

The winner beat the 1 in 1,260,000 odds to leave seven more top prizes of $2 million remaining in the Millionaire’s Club game.

Stop N Go in West Columbia received a $20,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

