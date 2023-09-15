Meeting Street Music Fest coming to West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a busy weekend here in Columbia. One of the many events happening is the West Columbia Music Fest on Meeting Street.

Organizer Anna Huffman stopped by with headliner Civil Remedy to tell us all about this first-time event!

Meeting Sreet Music Fest will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the 500-700 blocks of Meeting Street in West Columbia.

During the event, you can enjoy food, live music, and art vendors.

