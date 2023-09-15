SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Meeting Street Music Fest coming to West Columbia

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Intisar Faulkner and Jamal Goss
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a busy weekend here in Columbia. One of the many events happening is the West Columbia Music Fest on Meeting Street.

Organizer Anna Huffman stopped by with headliner Civil Remedy to tell us all about this first-time event!

Meeting Sreet Music Fest will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the 500-700 blocks of Meeting Street in West Columbia.

During the event, you can enjoy food, live music, and art vendors.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported a contraband...
EXCLUSIVE: Local corrections officers arrested as child porn, shanks, and contraband phones found in prison

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a teenager has been arrested in connection to...
Deputies: 16-year-old arrested after one dies following shooting in Richland County
Two USC professors leave the university
Robbery reported near University of South Carolina’s campus
A public viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Job’s Mortuary.
Funeral arrangements for 13-year-old shot and killed announced
Thursday was the first time Murdaugh appeared in state court since his double murder conviction.
Financial crimes trial date set for Alex Murdaugh, accomplice sentenced to 20 years in state prison