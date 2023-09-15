SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) reported a contraband...
EXCLUSIVE: Local corrections officers arrested as child porn, shanks, and contraband phones found in prison

Latest News

Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Two USC professors leave the university
Robbery reported near University of South Carolina’s campus