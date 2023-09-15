Kershaw County Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Farmers Market (KCFM) will be celebrating National Farmers Week from Sept. 6 - 12, with over 60 vendors, live music, a bake-off, a raffle with prizes, and more.

Farmers Market officials said the KCFM ranks #1 in South Carolina and #5 in the nation for America’s favorite Farmers Market.

KCFM customers now have a chance for their voices to be heard by voting for KCFM and voting can be done at the KCFM until Sept. 18. According to officials, the KCFM is a family-friendly (pets included) place to enjoy the very best of South Carolina-grown and made products.

