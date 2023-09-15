Furry Friend Friday: Olivia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Olivia is a 6-month-old Hound mix puppy up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Olivia and her siblings were rescued from a local municipal shelter. She is as sweet as can be! Olivia loves to relax and snuggle up to you. She is very friendly and loves to meet new people. She loves playing with squeaky toys or splashing in a kiddie pool.

Olivia is eager to please when you call her name. She is very intelligent and treat-motivated. She has already learned how to sit, shake and fetch and can’t wait to learn new tricks with you! Olivia loves going for walks in the neighborhood and walks exceptionally well with a harness. Olivia sleeps great in her crate every night and is potty trained.

She adores playing with the children in her foster home and will make a fantastic family dog! Olivia does well with other dogs and would love a canine sibling to play with!

Olivia will be on-site for adoptions at Pawmetto Lifeline this Saturday, September 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

