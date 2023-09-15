Funeral arrangements for 13-year-old shot and killed announced

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements for a 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Sumter have been announced.

The shooting happened just after noon on Sunday outside of a home on Flamingo Road.

According to the Sumter Police Department, 13-year-old Akeem Pugh was found wounded next to a parked car.

Police said Pugh was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, where he died.

Two teenagers were charged in connection to the shooting.

Police said a 12-year-old, who was with him, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a 17-year-old was charged with accessory before the fact.

A public viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Job’s Mortuary.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Salem Chapel & Heritage Center at 101 S. Salem Ave.

Officials said the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., daily at the home, 720 Flamingo Road.

