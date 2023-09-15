SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’ve got low humidity & sunshine through Saturday!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Plentiful sunshine breaks out today and holds up for tomorrow, as humidity takes a nice tumble!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Fall-like air returns for our Friday and Saturday.

· Plentiful sunshine works back to the region for today & Saturday as well.

· Upper 50s are likely to kick start the weekend.

· Scattered rain and storm potential as humidity increases for Sunday.

· Back to sunshine, lower humidity, and low mid-80s into Monday.

First Alert Summary

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! For this morning our low temp is near 67 or just below for some communities in our viewing area, and highs reach the low 80s. Abundant sunshine will break out as high pressure builds over the region, as humidity stays low.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

This lasts into tomorrow with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s! It’s all about the fall feels for the 1st half of the weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Sunday will see a return of humidity, along with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon. We’ll get a surge of winds out of the south into Sunday, along with a cold front later into the day, resulting in this change of pace.

Low humidity and sunshine return right into Monday, and that will hold through at least the middle of next week!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plentiful sunshine increases into the afternoon! Humidity drops off, with highs around 82 degrees.

Saturday: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s! Highs reach the low 80s under a good deal of sun.

Sunday: More humid with scattered showers & storms into the late morning and afternoon. Highs near 80 or just above.

Monday: Back to more sunshine and lower humidity. Highs to the low mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with a high nearing 83 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County

Latest News

First Alert Weather
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee has weakened, will impact New England this weekend
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee has weakened, will impact New England this weekend
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee has weakened, will impact New England this weekend