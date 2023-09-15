FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’ve got low humidity & sunshine through Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Plentiful sunshine breaks out today and holds up for tomorrow, as humidity takes a nice tumble!

First Alert Headlines

· Fall-like air returns for our Friday and Saturday.

· Plentiful sunshine works back to the region for today & Saturday as well.

· Upper 50s are likely to kick start the weekend.

· Scattered rain and storm potential as humidity increases for Sunday.

· Back to sunshine, lower humidity, and low mid-80s into Monday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! For this morning our low temp is near 67 or just below for some communities in our viewing area, and highs reach the low 80s. Abundant sunshine will break out as high pressure builds over the region, as humidity stays low.

This lasts into tomorrow with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s! It’s all about the fall feels for the 1st half of the weekend.

Sunday will see a return of humidity, along with scattered showers and storms into the afternoon. We’ll get a surge of winds out of the south into Sunday, along with a cold front later into the day, resulting in this change of pace.

Low humidity and sunshine return right into Monday, and that will hold through at least the middle of next week!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plentiful sunshine increases into the afternoon! Humidity drops off, with highs around 82 degrees.

Saturday: A cool start with lows in the upper 50s! Highs reach the low 80s under a good deal of sun.

Sunday: More humid with scattered showers & storms into the late morning and afternoon. Highs near 80 or just above.

Monday: Back to more sunshine and lower humidity. Highs to the low mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with a high nearing 83 degrees.

