SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia intersection closed after collision involving pedestrian and truck

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a closure at the intersection of Whaley and Assembly Streets after a collision involving a male pedestrian and a truck.

Police said the intersection is temporarily closed while the department’s Traffic Safety Unit investigates the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pic of a classroom
5 students charged with assault, battery by mob in Lugoff-Elgin High School cafeteria fight
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified a Black River Electric Cooperative employee who...
Kershaw County coroner identifies the lineman who died while on the job
Black River Electric Cooperative has vehicles ready to help with power outages in the South.
Lineman dies while on the job in Kershaw County

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’ve got low humidity & sunshine through Saturday!
The Big Red Barn retreat in Blythewood, a nonprofit haven for veterans and first responders, is...
Big Red Barn Retreat: Finalist in the Defender Service Awards
Financial trial date set for convicted killer Murdaugh
Attorney Carl Grant discusses trial date for financial crimes
Financial trial date set for convicted killer Murdaugh
Financial trial date set for convicted killer Murdaugh