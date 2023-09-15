FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia intersection closed after collision involving pedestrian and truck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a closure at the intersection of Whaley and Assembly Streets after a collision involving a male pedestrian and a truck.

Police said the intersection is temporarily closed while the department’s Traffic Safety Unit investigates the incident.

Serious collision involving a male pedestrian & a truck at Whaley & Assembly Streets. The intersection is temporary closed as the #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit investigates the incident. Updates posted here as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/VWyMOxucxp — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 15, 2023

