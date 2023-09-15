Disney star hosting teen safe showcase at Lexington County school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend the teen-safe back-to-school music concert showcase is happening at White Knoll High School.

Organizers say it’s a way to support friendship-building and student career development initiatives.

And a Disney star with ties to the Midlands is hosting the event.

Disney star Issac Ryan Brown from the show Raven’s Home joined WIS anchors Judi Gatson and Dawndy Mercer Plank in the studio to discuss the event.

