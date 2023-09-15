Deputies: 16-year-old arrested after one dies following shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported a teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies said the teenager was arrested after deputies responded to the 1000 block of Mandel Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 14, in reference to shots fired in the area.

According to an off-duty deputy, they witnessed the 19-year-old victim driving his vehicle and stopping in front of an abandoned residence.

The victim exited his vehicle and was surrounded by multiple people and as he drove away from the residence, the 16-year-old suspect fired several rounds into the vehicle.

The victim then collided into a nearby fence and the responding deputy located the victim lying in front of a mailbox with two gunshot wounds in his body, the victim was then transported to a local hospital where he later died said Sheriff Lott.

