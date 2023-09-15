Coroner identifies 19-year-old who died following Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office announced they have identified the person who died following a shooting.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Austin Morgan, 19, of Lexington who died following a shooting on the 1000 block of Mandel Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Thurs., Sept. 14.

According to an off-duty deputy, Morgan drove his vehicle and stopped in front of an abandoned residence. Once he got out of his vehicle, he was surrounded by multiple people, and as he drove away from the residence, a 16-year-old suspect fired several rounds into the vehicle.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the 16-year-old has been arrested.



